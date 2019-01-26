Kim Porter died of pneumonia, according to LA coroner

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced the former model and actress died of lobar pneumonia, a type of pneumonia that often occurs after a cold or flu and affects one part of the lung, according to the Mayo Clinic.
An initial autopsy in November did not clearly reveal how she died, and her death certificate previously stated the manner of death was “pending investigation.”
Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home Nov. 15, 2018. She had reportedly been suffering from flulike symptoms for several weeks. She was 47.
Her body was returned to her Columbus, Georgia, hometown, where she was buried on Nov. 24, 2018. An estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people went to the memorial service, including her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Lil Kim, Toya Wright, Mary J. Blige, Kimora Lee Simmons, Stevie J and Faith Evans.
Her four children, including singer and actor Quincy Brown, and three of Combs' children -- Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James -- also attended the funeral.
