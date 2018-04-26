PITTSBURGH - The Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park has been rescheduled, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Thursday.
Sheeran was initially set to perform at the ballpark on Sept. 30. That date has now been moved to Sept. 29.
The change was made to accommodate the Pittsburgh Steelers' Sunday Night Football game that weekend at Heinz Field.
Sheeran’s rescheduled concert will begin at 7 p.m., with all gates to PNC Park opening at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets from the originally scheduled date are still valid and will be the same ones used for the new date.
Refunds are also available by contacting Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-653-8000. Exchanges and relocations are not available.
With prices beginning at $39.50, tickets for the concert are still available.
