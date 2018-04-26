  • RESCHEDULED: Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park gets new date

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park has been rescheduled, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Thursday.

    Sheeran was initially set to perform at the ballpark on Sept. 30. That date has now been moved to Sept. 29.

    Related Headlines

    The change was made to accommodate the Pittsburgh Steelers' Sunday Night Football game that weekend at Heinz Field.

    Sheeran’s rescheduled concert will begin at 7 p.m., with all gates to PNC Park opening at 5:30 p.m.

    Tickets from the originally scheduled date are still valid and will be the same ones used for the new date.

    Refunds are also available by contacting Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-653-8000. Exchanges and relocations are not available.

    With prices beginning at $39.50, tickets for the concert are still available.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    RESCHEDULED: Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park gets new date

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 student gun control activists to be honored by PEN

  • Headline Goes Here

    Avicii's family releases 2nd statement about late DJ

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Alternate Cosby jurors get time with comfort dog

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Oswalt: 'Great news' on arrest of suspect