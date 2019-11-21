'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Pittsburgh red carpet screening

The highly anticipated movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," premiered in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and "See and Be Seen" was there to hear from the people behind the film.
Hundreds of people entered the South Side, and the stars, including director Marielle Heller; producers Peter Saraf, Youree Henley and Leah Holzer; writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster; journalist Tom Junod and, of course, Joanne Rogers.
The movie starring Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, the author of the famous article, "Can You Say...Hero?"
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" hits theaters Nov. 22.
