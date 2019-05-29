'American Ninja Warrior' returns with new reporter, challenges and rules

New rules, new challenges and a new reporter: NBC's high-octane obstacle course competition series “American Ninja Warrior” returns Wednesday for the start of an epic season 11.
To get you ready for the premiere, Nicole Jelinek, of "See and Be Seen," talked with host Matt Iseman and sideline reporter Zuri Hall, who dished on everything you can expect in the premiere of "American Ninja Warrior."
Watch competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
