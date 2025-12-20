Local congressman introduces bill to investigate concession prices at sports stadiums

PITTSBURGH — A local congressman has introduced a bill that could lower the price of concessions at sports stadiums.

Congressmen Chris Deluzio (PA-17) and Dan Goldman (NY-10) introduced the Honest Oversight of Ticketed Dining and Onsite Grub (HOTDOG) Act. This legislation, if passed, would direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate concession pricing at sports venues.

Deluzio’s office claims that despite significant public investment in sports venues, many concession costs are too expensive for the typical family. He wants families to be able to afford to see a game at venues supported by their tax dollars.

“Congressman Goldman and I are introducing the HOTDOG Act to require the Federal Trade Commission to find ways to stop this price gouging. People should be able to go enjoy a game and grab a bite or a drink without breaking the bank," Deluzio said in a statement.

Deluzio says the HOTDOG Act would shine a light on exploitative pricing practices, allow for more transparency into potential price gouging and determine best practices for affordable options.

The HOTDOG Act would direct the FTC to examine a range of pricing practices at stadiums constructed or operated with public subsidy funds, like comparing concession prices inside and outside stadiums, as well as evaluating dynamic pricing, service fees and transparency of prices to consumers. The FTC would then be tasked with producing a report for Congress with findings and recommendations for improving affordability.

The act is endorsed by various organizations, including Groundwork Collaborative, Sports Fan Coalition and Public Citizen.

