'Bluff City Law' local premiere

Get ready for NBC's newest show "Bluff City Law."
Pittsburgh was one of 12 cities that got the chance to see the premiere of the new show on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For the premiere, NBC partnered with People to give viewers a first look at the pilot episode on the same night as the redcarpet premiere in Memphis.
Although the show doesn't premiere for another week, Pittsburgh fans are anxiously looking forward to more episodes.
"It's always fun seeing new characters in new shows and how they interact," attendee Lisa Fowler said. "It's always good to have something to look forward to on Mondays. Especially Mondays."
Her husband also showed his excitement, saying he loves the father/daughter conflict.
"Bluff City Law" stars Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
The show is about a Memphis family that is known for taking on injustice. Sydney Strait and her father, Elijah, are two lawyers whose relationship took a turn for the worse.
After barely speaking for years, Sydney is thrown back into the family fold and Elijah hopes to reconnect with her by asking her to rejoin his firm.
Find out more when "Bluff City Law" premieres on Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
