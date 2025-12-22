Juvenile driver flees from officers in stolen car, crashes into Pittsburgh home, police say

PITTSBURGH — A juvenile is in custody after Pittsburgh Police said she fled from them in a stolen vehicle and ended up crashing into a home.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding without headlights on at the intersection of East Carson Street and Arlington Avenue on the South Shore.

The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, and police said officers deactivated their emergency lights and sirens after determining the driver was not stopping.

The driver eventually lost control while turning from Bradish Street onto South 12th Street in the South Side Flats, colliding with a parked vehicle before crashing into the first floor of a home. The two people inside the home were not hurt.

Officers confirmed that the car was reported stolen. The driver, a juvenile female, was taken into custody. Two other juveniles were also in the car at the time. One of them was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections responded to the scene to assess the damage to the home.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

