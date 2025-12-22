Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle

SHALER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Five with Quick Cash ticket sold for Sunday’s drawing won $770,000. The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Shaler Township, Allegheny County.

The winning numbers for the Cash five drawing were 11, 20, 31, 36 and 38. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, highlighting the incentive for vendors to sell Lottery products.

In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 12,900 other Cash Five with Quick Cash tickets won various prizes in the same drawing.

