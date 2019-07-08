'Bring The Funny' act causes judges to erupt in laughter

NBC's newest comedy competition series premieres Tuesday night on NBC with hilarious judges and competition that is no joke -- and "See and Be Seen" has a first look at just how much "funny" the competition is about to showcase.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, a movie theater stand-up act gets the audience and judges erupting with laughter!
Will these ladies bring enough funny to get them a shot at the career changing $250,000 prize package and a chance to see their name in lights at the "Bring The Funny" showcase?
Watch with us in the premiere of "Bring The Funny" Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11, following an all new "America's Got Talent."
This 10-episode seriesstars three of most prolific comedians in the industry -- “Saturday Night Live’s” longest running cast member, Kenan Thompson; cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen; comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy; and comedian Amanda Seales as the host.
"Bring the Funny" invites the best of the best from solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers and YouTubers.
