'Chicago Med' Halstead's luck spirals to new low when stolen gun is found

Remember when Dr. Will Halstead lied to Natalie about still having a gun? Then lied to the police about it being stolen? In Wednesday's new "Chicago Med," Will's personal issues contiue to put him in hot water personally and professionally.
In this exclusive clip given to See and Be Seen, a gunshot vicitim arives at the hospital after being shot at a convenient store and "Chicago P.D.'s" Jay Halstead is right behind the patient with good news, and bad news for his brother, Will.
The good news is they have the shooter in custody, but the bad news?
The gun used to shoot their patient at the conveniece store was identified as Will's missing gun.
Can Jay pull Will out of this mess or will Will's secrets and lies be too much?
Don't miss this thrilling "Chicago Med" with us tonight at 8 p.m. on Channel 11 followed by new episodes of "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}