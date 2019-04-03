'Chicago P.D.' danger escalates when Voight and team hit the streets

Hold on to your seats because “Chicago P.D.” is about to take you on a wild ride.
In Wednesday’s newest episode, “This City,” Srgt. Hank Voight and the squad find themselves in the middle of an escalating gang war.
In this exclusive clip given to us by NBC, we see Voight and his squad attempt a peaceful resolution between rival gangs. Suddenly, their lives and those around them become the ones at stake.
Will Voight's methods be enough to get the streets of Chicago back to normal before more blood is shed?
Catch this intense episode Wednesday at 10 p.m. following all-new episodes of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."
