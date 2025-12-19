Rain showers turning to snow showers, temperatures falling into the 20s

PITTSBURGH — What a Thursday of weather! Unfortunately, it’s Friday now.

Much colder air will change rain showers to snow showers this morning with a coating possible during the day in a few spots. Most of it will be on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by early afternoon. The wind will make it feel like it is in the teens.

It will be a very windy day Friday with gusts of 35-40 mph. Wind gusts could top 50 mph in the ridges.

The weekend will be pretty quiet with highs in the 40s Sunday and 30s Saturday.

