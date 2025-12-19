Scaffolding falls from Strip District building during strong winds

PITTSBURGH — Scaffolding fell from a building in Pittsburgh’s Strip District during strong winds, damaging several parked cars and a nearby building.

Police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the area of 25h Street and Railroad Street for the collapse.

When officials arrived on scene, they found that a 6-story scaffolding had fallen from a building that is under construction.

The construction crew on scene confirmed to medics that no one was on the scaffolding when it collapsed.

No one was injured.

Pittsburgh’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections are now investigating.

