'Chicago P.D.' FIRST LOOK: Intense case puts entire unit at risk

    Chicago Wednesdays are heating up, and tonight's all-new episode of "Chicago P.D." is about to have the entire squad at risk.

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Upton undercover with backup not far behind. All seems to be going according to plan until things spiral out of control, putting Upton in danger.

    The episode, titled Informant, centers around Voight pulling in a CI, Darius, after the team is asked to investigate a dangerous drug, but there is little trust in the relationship. When their plan to nail a dealer goes awry and another CI is murdered, the team must make a tough decision about Darius.

    Don't miss this intense new episode of "Chicago P.D." tonight on Channel 11 following all new episodes of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

