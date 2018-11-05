0
'Manifest' soars back to Monday on Channel 11
Get ready for take-off!
After a week off for NBC’s "Very Wicked Halloween," this season’s newest thriller, "Manifest," is back to its normal time and is ready to dive right back into drama!
The biggest mystery aside from Flight 828’s disappearance has to be Cal’s ability to "sense" and "know" things the other passengers don’t have -- or at least not that we know of -- and in tonight’s episode we are going to see Cal’s abilities take a turn for the worse.
In the preview, you see Cal’s condition worsen to a point that has Dr. Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) and Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) struggling to find answers.
Enter Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) and Detective Jared Vasquez (J.R. Ramirez), who find out the government is behind the mysterious disappearances of passengers and Cal’s worsening condition, but the question quickly becomes, "Can they stop the operation and save Cal?"
Watch this can’t-miss episode Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
AND...
A reminder that Pittsburgh's favorite Tuesday night dramas "This Is Us" and "New Amsterdam" will NOT air tomorrow due to the midterm elections. Channel 11 and NBC will have complete election coverage, following all of the important local and national races, all night long.
Both shows will be back to their normal times with new episodes next Tuesday, Nov. 13.
