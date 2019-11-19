  • 'New Amsterdam': Max takes charge in epic fall finale

    The "New Amsterdam" fall finale is here, and we can't help but wonder: What tragedy will come out of tonight's medical emergencies?

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Max spearhead what seems to be a dangerous case that stems from an inmate's visit to New Amsterdam. 

    When an inmate comes in with an entirely preventable illness, Max, Sharpe and Iggy head directly to the source - Rikers Island.

    Will Max, Sharpe and Iggy succeed at Rikers, or will the danger consume them?

    Find out Tuesday night at 10 p.m. in an all-new "New Amsterdam" following the fall finale of "This Is Us."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

