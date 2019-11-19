'New Amsterdam': Max takes charge in epic fall finale

The "New Amsterdam" fall finale is here, and we can't help but wonder: What tragedy will come out of tonight's medical emergencies?
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see Max spearhead what seems to be a dangerous case that stems from an inmate's visit to New Amsterdam.
Of course the Dam Fam isn't afraid of danger.— New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) November 13, 2019
Stream the latest #NewAmsterdam anytime! https://t.co/V4THge0YIe pic.twitter.com/EsreyXt6dE
When an inmate comes in with an entirely preventable illness, Max, Sharpe and Iggy head directly to the source - Rikers Island.
Will Max, Sharpe and Iggy succeed at Rikers, or will the danger consume them?
Find out Tuesday night at 10 p.m. in an all-new "New Amsterdam" following the fall finale of "This Is Us."
