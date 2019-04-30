'New Amsterdam' sneak peek: Is Max turning friends to foes?

Dr. Max Goodwin has had a lot on his plate with his cancer and running the hospital, but in Tuesday night's episode of "New Amsterdam" he is a force to be reckoned with as things become even more difficult for him.
In this exclusive clip from NBC, Dr. Floyd Reynolds is forced to address what could have gone wrong in a recent surgery.
Everything appears to be handled correctly from his findings, but Dr. Goodwin proceeds to aggressively question Reynolds' actions during the surgery in front of a large group of colleagues.
Will friends turn to foes after this outburst?
