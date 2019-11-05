'New Amsterdam' sneak peek: Max's loss continues to haunt him

"New Amsterdam" kick-started season 2 with an enormous cliffhanger and the devastating loss of Max's wife, Georgia, that continues to haunt him.
In this emotional clip sent to us from NBC, we see how Georgia is still very much "with" Max, as he tries to live a life without her.
Max imagining Georgia have been a common occurrence, but when will he make peace with everything?
Last week, "New Amsterdam" fans were stunned to see Max has yet to remove the bloodstain from his wife's medical emergency and home birth.
Is Max afraid of erasing Georgia from his and daughter Luna's life? Can he get the help and healing he needs?
