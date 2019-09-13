Chilling first look at 'New Amsterdam' Season 2

Doctor, doctor give us the news ... in this "New Amsterdam" exclusive we have for you!
The season 1 finale of NBC's hit medical drama stunned viewers and left a lot of question unsolved after the horrific ambulance crash involving Dr. Helen Sharpe, Dr. Lauren Bloom, Dr. Max Goodwin, his wife Georgia and their newborn daughter.
What happened to Dr. Helen Sharpe? Who is under the white blanket? Is Georgia going to be OK?
In this exclusive first look sent to us from NBC, Ryan Eggold (Dr. Max Goodwin) says have no fear, all of the questions will be answered immediately at the beginning of Season 2, but buckle up – viewers are in for a whole new ride.
Don't miss the season premiere of "New Amsterdam" Tuesday, Sept. 24, on Channel 11.
