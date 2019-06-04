'Songland' sneak peek: 'Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am searches for next big hit

We "gotta feeling, that tonight's gonna be a good night" because will.i.am is joining NBC's "Songland" to find the Black Eyed Peas next new single.
To get everyone ready for Tuesday night, NBC sent "See and Be Seen" this exclsusive first look at one of the audition songs that has will.i.am up on his feet dancing.
Could "boxes" be the next hit song making you "Rock That Body?"
Find out in an all new episode of "Songland" at 10 p.m., following another epic night of "America's Got Talent."
