'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo helps local high school before prom

Students at a local high school went all out for preprom fun with the help of a celebrity guest.
"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo, better known as Dustin, stepped off the screen and over to West Mifflin High School to help teens look and feel their best ahead of their big day.
The event featured a mobile barbershop and content studio on wheels where students got to change up their looks and meet the Netflix star.
"See and Be Seen's" Nicole Jelinek was there for the action and even got the inside scoop on "Stranger Things" season three from Gaten himself.
This event was all thanks to Gaten's partnership with AXE, encouraging people to "AXEPress" themselves and embrace their true selves.
Join in the AXEPress Yourself challenge with AXE to help others overcome their confidence struggles and promote self-expression by showing your best hairstyles using #AXEpressYourself.
For every post, AXE will donate $1 to the nonprofit charity, Ditch the Label, to help young people challenge societal norms.
