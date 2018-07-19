0
'Trial & Error: Lady, Killer:' All New Season Features Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth is having the most fun of her career playing Lavinia Peck-Foster in the new season of “Trial & Error: Lady, Killer.”
The Emmy Award-winning actress says to picture Madeline Kahn, Carol Burnett and Little Edie from "Grey Gardens."
Chenoweth's character, Lavinia, is an eccentric known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat.
“I don’t want to say she’s out of her mind, I would like to say, she lives on her own planet,” Chenoweth said in a video sent to See & Be Seen.
But the first lady of the town of East Peck is now involved in the murder of her husband.
In the first look video of the true crime comedy, Lavinia is pulled over by police, who find her dwarf husband dead in the trunk of her car, stuffed in a suitcase.
“I will not say if she’s guilty or not,” Chenoweth said, adding in the bashful voice of her character. “Even if she is guilty, I know that she didn’t mean to do whatever it was.”
Lavinia's quirky legal team will have a tougher job than they originally thought.
“Trial & Error: Lady, Killer” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WPXI.
