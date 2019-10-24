'Will & Grace' season 11 premieres with a 'miracle' of a surprise

"Will & Grace" is kicking off season 11 with a bang when Grace receives news of a "miracle."
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see an extremely emotional Grace on the subway-- desperate for someone to care about her news: SHE'S PREGNANT.
Aside from the stranger's reaction, what will Will, Karen and the rest of the friends think?
Don't miss the season premiere of "Will & Grace" with us tonight at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11.
