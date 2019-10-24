  • 'Will & Grace' season 11 premieres with a 'miracle' of a surprise

    Updated:

    "Will & Grace" is kicking off season 11 with a bang when Grace receives news of a "miracle."

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see an extremely emotional Grace on the subway-- desperate for someone to care about her news: SHE'S PREGNANT. 

    Aside from the stranger's reaction, what will Will, Karen and the rest of the friends think?

    Don't miss the season premiere of "Will & Grace" with us tonight at 9:30 p.m. on Channel 11.

    Watch Channel 11 News!

    We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more! 

    Saturday:

    • 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.
    • 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
    • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

    Sunday:

    • 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
    • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • 11 at 11 will start after Sunday Night Football

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories