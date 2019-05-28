'You've never seen anything like it': Terry Crews dishes on emotional new season of 'AGT'

"America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews sat down with Nicole Jelinek, of "See and Be Seen" to give Pittsburgh an inside look at the Season 14 premiere of "AGT" that is sure to continue to blow viewers' minds.
"I know about the Steelers, steel and I know it is one of the best cities in the Midwest!" Crews exclaimed
Crews discussed everything from the insanely talented new acts and new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, to who is the hardest judge to impress this season. Disclaimer: It isn't Simon Cowell.
"The drama is there. The comedy is there, but it is going to be a very, very emotional season for a lot of you. I'm telling you, you've never seen anything like it," Crews said.
Grab the popcorn and get ready for the an epic new round of talent in Tuesday's premiere of "America's Got Talent" at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}