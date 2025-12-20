Duquesne man facing multiple charges after child hospitalized from ingesting drugs, police say

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A Duquesne man is facing multiple charges after a child was hospitalized for ingesting drugs, police say.

UPMC Children’s Hospital contacted Allegheny County police on Friday about a child who had tested positive for cocaine metabolite.

The child had reportedly been dropped off at the hospital by his parents, who then quickly left.

Police say they identified the parents and executed a search warrant at their home, in the 900 block of Wool Avenue in Duquesne.

There, detectives reportedly found a “large amount” of drugs, including heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, as well as three stolen handguns.

Police say all of those items were accessible to the multiple children who live inside the home.

Police allege that 32-year-old Iedoniae Cole is responsible for the drugs and guns in the home.

Cole is charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children and receiving stolen property.

