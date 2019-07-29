0 11 day trips to take in Western Pa.

Ever want to get away for a day with your friends and/or family, but didn't know where to go other than your go-to place or local park? Channel 11 came up with 11 day trips to take in and around western Pennsylvania. Some places you can stay for multiple days, if you need it.

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 30 min

Address: 12382 Center Street, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316

Phone: Park office: (814) 382-5115; Camperland: (814) 382-7750

Conneaut Lake Park is home to the Historic Blue Streak Wooden Roller Coaster, built in 1937. It is the 17th-oldest wooden roller coaster. Kennywood's Jack Rabbit is the third-oldest wooden roller coaster to put it into perspective. Conneaut Park has 13 rides and a kiddieland. They have recently opened a water park called Splash City including a waterslide, kiddie pool, and lazy river. Looking for a day at the beach, but can't drive to the east coast for some sand? Conneaut Lake has a beach where you can fish, swim, and water ski at any speed. If you're looking to stay overnight, Conneaut has a campground within a short walk of the park. Check out the amenities HERE.

Activities: Rides, Water Park, Mini Golf, Beach, Swimming, Water Skiing, Fishing, Camping

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 2 hours

Address: 2 Vacation Way, McHenry, Maryland 21541

Phone: (301) 387-2124

Deep Creek Lake has activities on water, on land and inside. Located in western Maryland, Deep Creek has mountain climate giving it four distinct seasons, which you can go to Deep Creek in all seasons. Rafting in the spring/summer/fall and snowtubing in the winter. You can go to salons and spas located in the Deep Creek Lake area. There's too much to do in one day; therefore, if you have time... stay! There are vacation rentals for all seasons as well as campsites. Click HERE for more information.

Activities: Boating, Kayaking/Rafting, Fishing, Hiking, Golf, Camping, Adventure Activities, Biking, Mini Golf, Go Karts, Salons & Spas, Bowling, Arcades

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 15 min

Address: 1491 Mill Run Road, Mill Run, PA 15464

Phone: (724) 329-8501

Falling Water was built by Architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. Eight of Wright's sites across the country are inscribed to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Falling Water exemplifies his philosophy of organic architecture and harmonious union of art and nature. It not just a house built on a waterfall, which is actually pretty crazy. However, the balconies that are built over the waterfall are free standing. The use of reinforced concrete for the suspended balconies was beyond its time. There is so many more technical piece built into this home you have to go inside to check it out.

Activities: Trails, Museum/Tour, Lodging, Dining, Shopping

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 35 min

Address: 6424 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown, PA 155563 Please Read Directions

Phone: (814) 893-6322

Learn the history and culture behind Flight 93 at the National Memorial around Shanksville. As time goes on, there are many now even young adults that weren't born yet before the tragic 9/11 terror attacks. This is a great way to honor the passengers and crew and have a tangible lesson on 9/11. There are three places you can go at the memorial, follow this way. Start at the Visitor Center Complex located on the ridge right above the Memorial Plaza. Next, the Memorial Plaza, the final resting place of the passengers and crew of the Flight includes names of all of them. Then, the 40 Memorial Groves, Allee and Wetlands Bridge, 40 for each of them. This summer you can listen to family members' share stories of their loved ones during the Speaker Series.

Activities: Museum, Education, Walking Paths, Story Telling

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 50 min

Address: 14870 PA-36, Cooksburg, PA 16217

Phone: (814) 744-8017

Need a spa getaway? A lodging getaway? Gateway Lodge has the Woods Spa with spa packages and treatments such as massages using plant-based Aveda products. You can also enjoy lodging while going to the restaurant and wine bar.

Activities: Massage Spa, Wine Drinking, Lodging, Dining

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 50 min

Address: 1065 Skyline Drive, Farmington, PA 15437 Please Read Directions

Phone: (724) 434-3003

Bring your headlamps and jackets ... it's going to get dark and cold. Laurel Caverns allows you to go into the cave with an instructor that will explain the cave's history and facts about it. Did you know it's not just rock in the cave? There's rock, sand and water as well. You can even drink the cave water (ask instructor first). The cavern is open from mid-April to mid-October and is closed the other half of the year because it is bat hibernation season, in which they populate the caves. For information on what to wear and bring, click HERE.

Activities: Caving

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 20 min

Address: 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset, PA 15501

Phone: (814) 445-7725

Over 4,000 acres of mountainous terrain and at the center is the 63-acre Laurel Hill Lake. Open in all seasons; sunrise to sunset! At lake, you can go kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming. Yes, there is sand, and even a volleyball court, but don't forget your own ball. Whether you are coming to Laurel Hill State Park to camp, picnic, hike or mountain bike or just driving through, you'll be able to see the diversity environment! If you're camping overnight, make sure to look up because there is no light pollution like the city.

Activities: Kayaking, Canoeing, Paddle Boarding, Swimming, Rowboats, Hydro Bikes, Hiking, Picnicking, Beach, Camping, Mountain Biking, Stargazing

Please Read Directions

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 35 min

Address: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437

Phone: (866) 344-6957

Looking for a luxury, spa day, a nice golf day/weekend, some adventure activities, or just hanging by the pool? Nemacolin has got your back. This beautiful resort perfect for some peace and some fun for the family. Get relaxed at the spa where they offer massages, facials, a salon and more. Stay the night, get a round of golf in, grab a bite to eat, go to the casino and relax at Nemacolin.

Activities: Spa, Salon, Massages, Facials, Nails, Fitness Classes, Holistic Garden, Dining, Golfing, Casino, Overnight Stay, Adventure Activities, Art, Pools (restrictions may apply)

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 20 min

Address: 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003

Phone: (877) 436-1797

Come. Stay. Play. Oglebay Resort has many activities for all ages from golf to Segway tours to the Good Zoo to the West Spa. Lodging, cottages, and houses available to extend your trip. The West Spa focuses on massages and body and/or facial treatments, as well as nails and health and wellness classes. Adventure at Oglebay with activities such as obstacle courses, horseback riding, and hiking. You can visit Oglebay Resort in the winter for activities outdoors too including skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

Activities: Golf, Segway Tours, Adventure Activities, Swimming, Hiking, Tennis Center, Horseback Riding, Good Zoo, Bissonnette Gardens, Museums, Mini Golf, Dining, Overnight Stay, Spa, Massages, Body/Facial Treatments, Nails, Health and Wellness Classes, Winter Sports, Skiing, Snowboarding, Tubing

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 1 hour 15 min

Address: 124 Main Street, Ohiopyle, PA 15470

Phone: (724) 238-5661

Ohiopyle is a must in this area. You have choices from water activities and land activities, but the BEST part about Ohiopyle are the views. When you go, go to the overlooks (you drive to one), the waterfalls, the Ferncliff Peninsula which is a botanical reserve, and Meadow Run, a nature made water park. There is fun for the whole family!

Activities: Whitewater Rafting, Kayaking, Hiking, Biking, Zip Line, Camping, Rock Climbing, Sky-Gazing, Natural Water Slides

Hours away from Downtown Pittsburgh: 2 hours 5 min

Address: 301 Peninsula Drive, Suite 1, Erie, PA 16505

Phone: (814) 833-7424

Presque Isle State Park is a 3,200-acre sandy peninsula in Lake Erie. Hop on a boat and make your scenic way around Lake Erie. At the Lake, you are able to surf, scuba dive and swim (designated waters only). You can view the skyline of Erie on the East and West Pier which also has ADA accessibility. Don't forget your picnic basket after your hike or bike ride.

Activities: Boat Tours, Surfing, Scuba Diving, Swimming, Skyline, Hiking, Picnicking, Biking

