11 rooftop bars in Pittsburgh

It's officially summer and we have a list of 11 rooftop bars in the area for you to visit this summer.
Il Tetto942 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh PA, 15222
Il Tetto is a rooftop beer garden with one of the best views of downtown Pittsburgh. Located at the restaurant home of the famous meatballs, Sienna Mercato, Il Tetto offers 36 drafts, cocktails, wine and food.
The Commoner620 William Penn Place Pittsburgh, PA 15219
The Commoner is Biergarten's rooftop bar located at Hotel Monaco. At The Commoner, you can enjoy a selection of European beer while eating German-influenced snacks and playing games.
Terrace on Fifth1014 Fifth Avenue, fourth floor Pittsburgh, PA 15219
This rooftop lounge is located on the top floor of Buford’s Kitchen in Pittsburgh’s Uptown District. Take in Terrace on Fifth's amazing view of Pittsburgh while enjoying its feature cocktails, beer and plates.
New Amsterdam4421 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
New Amsterdam is located in Lawrenceville and reflects the trendy and authentic identity of Pittsburgh. You can choose to look at the views of Lawrenceville while drinking and dining on the rooftop deck.
Steel Cactus, Shadyside5505 Walnut Street Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Live life as if it’s taco Tuesday every day this summer! With over six locations, Steel Cactus is one of Pittsburgh's famous Mexican restaurants.
Eliza’s Bistro331 Technology Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15219
This hot metal bistro is located at Hotel Indigo. You can relax with great food and cocktails while listening to live entertainment.
The Pennsylvania Market108 19th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The upscale food market is located in the Strip District and it invites you to explore and choose where you want to sit, and then relax and order some craft cocktails and food.
Mario’s East Side Saloon5442 Walnut Street Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Mario’s East Side Saloon, located in Shadyside, is a unique blend of a neighborhood, college and sports bar. You are welcome to take in the relaxed environment where you can play games such as team trivia and karaoke.
Harris Grill245 Fourth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Join the friendly atmosphere for a beer and some food at Harris Grill in Downtown.
Local Bar + Grill1515 East Carson Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203
This rustic bar, inspired by vintage Pittsburgh scenes, is located on the South Side of Pittsburgh and invites you to unwind while enjoying lunch, dinner or brunch.
Over Eden177 40th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Over Eden is a new rooftop bar and restaurant, with an amazing view, located on the top of the TRYP Hotel in Lawrenceville. Go to Over Eden to share a plate, raise a glass and experience different cultures.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}