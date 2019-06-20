0 11 rooftop bars in Pittsburgh

It's officially summer and we have a list of 11 rooftop bars in the area for you to visit this summer.

942 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh PA, 15222

Il Tetto is a rooftop beer garden with one of the best views of downtown Pittsburgh. Located at the restaurant home of the famous meatballs, Sienna Mercato, Il Tetto offers 36 drafts, cocktails, wine and food.

620 William Penn Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

The Commoner is Biergarten's rooftop bar located at Hotel Monaco. At The Commoner, you can enjoy a selection of European beer while eating German-influenced snacks and playing games.

1014 Fifth Avenue, fourth floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

This rooftop lounge is located on the top floor of Buford’s Kitchen in Pittsburgh’s Uptown District. Take in Terrace on Fifth's amazing view of Pittsburgh while enjoying its feature cocktails, beer and plates.

4421 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

New Amsterdam is located in Lawrenceville and reflects the trendy and authentic identity of Pittsburgh. You can choose to look at the views of Lawrenceville while drinking and dining on the rooftop deck.

5505 Walnut Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Live life as if it’s taco Tuesday every day this summer! With over six locations, Steel Cactus is one of Pittsburgh's famous Mexican restaurants.

331 Technology Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

This hot metal bistro is located at Hotel Indigo. You can relax with great food and cocktails while listening to live entertainment.

108 19th Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

The upscale food market is located in the Strip District and it invites you to explore and choose where you want to sit, and then relax and order some craft cocktails and food.

5442 Walnut Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Mario’s East Side Saloon, located in Shadyside, is a unique blend of a neighborhood, college and sports bar. You are welcome to take in the relaxed environment where you can play games such as team trivia and karaoke.

245 Fourth Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Join the friendly atmosphere for a beer and some food at Harris Grill in Downtown.

1515 East Carson Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

This rustic bar, inspired by vintage Pittsburgh scenes, is located on the South Side of Pittsburgh and invites you to unwind while enjoying lunch, dinner or brunch.

177 40th Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Over Eden is a new rooftop bar and restaurant, with an amazing view, located on the top of the TRYP Hotel in Lawrenceville. Go to Over Eden to share a plate, raise a glass and experience different cultures.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.