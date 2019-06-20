  • 11 rooftop bars in Pittsburgh

    It's officially summer and we have a list of 11 rooftop bars in the area for you to visit this summer.

    Il Tetto

    942 Penn Avenue
    Pittsburgh PA, 15222
     

    Il Tetto is a rooftop beer garden with one of the best views of downtown Pittsburgh. Located at the restaurant home of the famous meatballs, Sienna Mercato, Il Tetto offers 36 drafts, cocktails, wine and food.  

    The Commoner

    620 William Penn Place
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
     

    The Commoner is Biergarten's rooftop bar located at Hotel Monaco. At The Commoner, you can enjoy a selection of European beer while eating German-influenced snacks and playing games. 

    Terrace on Fifth

    1014 Fifth Avenue, fourth floor
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
     

    This rooftop lounge is located on the top floor of Buford’s Kitchen in Pittsburgh’s Uptown District. Take in Terrace on Fifth's amazing view of Pittsburgh while enjoying its feature cocktails, beer and plates. 

    New Amsterdam

    4421 Butler Street 
    Pittsburgh, PA 15201
     

    New Amsterdam is located in Lawrenceville and reflects the trendy and authentic identity of Pittsburgh. You can choose to look at the views of Lawrenceville while drinking and dining on the rooftop deck. 

    Steel Cactus, Shadyside

    5505 Walnut Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15232
     

    Live life as if it’s taco Tuesday every day this summer! With over six locations, Steel Cactus is one of Pittsburgh's famous Mexican restaurants.

    Eliza’s Bistro

    331 Technology Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
     

    This hot metal bistro is located at Hotel Indigo. You can relax with great food and cocktails while listening to live entertainment. 

    The Pennsylvania Market

    108 19th Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
     

    The upscale food market is located in the Strip District and it invites you to explore and choose where you want to sit, and then relax and order some craft cocktails and food. 

    Mario’s East Side Saloon

    5442 Walnut Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15232
     

    Mario’s East Side Saloon, located in Shadyside, is a unique blend of a neighborhood, college and sports bar. You are welcome to take in the relaxed environment where you can play games such as team trivia and karaoke. 

    Harris Grill

    245 Fourth Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
     

    Join the friendly atmosphere for a beer and some food at Harris Grill in Downtown. 

    Local Bar + Grill

    1515 East Carson Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15203
     

    This rustic bar, inspired by vintage Pittsburgh scenes, is located on the South Side of Pittsburgh and invites you to unwind while enjoying lunch, dinner or brunch. 

    Over Eden

    177 40th Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15201
     

    Over Eden is a new rooftop bar and restaurant, with an amazing view, located on the top of the TRYP Hotel in Lawrenceville. Go to Over Eden to share a plate, raise a glass and experience different cultures. 

