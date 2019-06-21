0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Summer is offiically here, and there are plenty of things to do in Pittsburgh now that the nice weather has arrived!

We've got 11 ideas for you of activities for the whole family that will allow you to enjoy our city in the summertime.

Arch Street – Pittsburgh's North Side

You've probably seen it if you've driven by, but Randyland is one of those uniquely Pittsburgh things that's not just outside, it's free! Randy Gilson has been sharing his public art for decades. It's now become not just a local attraction, but one that people from out-of-town will frequently visit too.

PNC Park – Pittsburgh's North Shore

It's an iconic view of our city that no one ever gets tired of: sitting in the seats at PNC Park. The Pittsburgh Pirates have games all throughout the summer, some of which even have perks like giveaways or fireworks. The regular season goes through the end of September.

Pittsburgh's Station Square

Pittsburgh is known for its three rivers and on those three rivers, you can often find at least one boat of the Gateway Clipper Fleet. Riverboat tours are offered several times a day all summer long. Sightseeing cruises cost $12 for children under 12 and $22 for adults.

Baker Street - Pittsburgh's Highland Park

If you want to see one of dozens of different animal species, the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Paints Aquarium is an attraction that's open rain or shine. Certain animals may be off exhibit depending on the time of year. General admission prices for adults, seniors and kids are the same through Labor Day.

Kennywood Boulevard - West Mifflin

This local amusement park has a mix of both classic and modern rides, including six roller coasters, 14 rides in Kiddieland and other attractions that are part of the 120-year-old park's history. Thomas Town opened last year and a new roller coaster, Steel Curtain, has already broken records before officially opening. The park is open every day until mid-August, when hours change.

Downtown Pittsburgh

Pop-up shopping from dozens of local vendors comes to downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday's throughout the summer. Those vendors sell everything from clothing to furtniture to food. There's also live entertainment on certain nights.

Sandcastle Drive - West Homestead

If you're looking for a local park, you're probably looking to spend the day at Sandcastle. The park features 15 waterslides, a wave pool, lazy river and two play areas for kids. Check the website before you go in case weather has caused the park to close.

Various locations - Pittsburgh

All you need is something to sit on to enjoy free movies in the park this summer. Ten different parks in the city of Pittsburgh will have outdoor movies. You can check their website for updates in case of inclement weather.

US-30 - Ligonier

It's an amusement and water park in one! There's classic rides, waterslides, live entertainment and unique attractions like Story Book Forest and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. The park is open daily until mid-August.

Downtown Pittsburgh

You can't get much more Pittsburgh than the state park where the three rivers meet at the Golden Triangle. Point State Park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset, but it's only in the summer months that you're treated to the infamous fountain. The park is also a National Historic Landmark.

The fountain at #PointStatePark now filled and ready to spout this weekend; adding the final touch to our prominent & brilliant #Pittsburgh skyline. #Chopper11 #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nWuVrXXjLS — Ruben A Campos 🚁 (@Chopper11Pilot) May 3, 2019

Various locations - City of Pittsburgh

There are dozens of free concerts this summer in several parks around the city of Pittsburgh. Jazz, classical and calypso music are just some of the types being offered. You can see a full list HERE.

