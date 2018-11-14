11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/16-18)

There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including downtown Pittsburgh's annual Light Up Night, a Josh Groban concert and a whole lot of holiday fun.
Light Up Night
Friday 12-10 p.m.- Downtown Pittsburgh
The holiday season will officially kick off in Pittsburgh on Friday with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Light Up Night. The organization and its partners said this year's Comcast Light Up Night and will feature the annual tree lighting and other family-friendly events.
To see the entertainment lineup for #LUN2018, an entire holiday schedule of events, and more, visit our holiday website at https://t.co/K0SUFdxUJ0. pic.twitter.com/8nI3kun4WO— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 1, 2018
Amy Schumer
Sunday 8 p.m. – Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave.
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be performing at Heinz Hall.
Station Square Winter Wonderland Weekend
Friday 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. & Saturday 12 to 3 p.m. - Station Square
Eat, Drink & Be Merry at Station Square during the annual Winter Wonderland Weekend. There will be character meet-and-greets at five different restaurants, a synthetic ice rink in Bessemer Court and several performances.
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland - Drive Thru Light Show
Nov. 16 through Jan. 6 – Big Butler Fairgrounds, Prospect, Pa.
Three-miles of custom-made displays dance to the music played over the radio in your car in perfect synchronization.
In Bed by Ten Dance Party: November
Saturday 6 to 9 p.m. – Spirit, Lawrenceville
Bring your friends and dance together in the amazing Ian Brill Vault light installation. The $10 cover, plus a portion of Spirit’s take, will go toward the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Pittsburgh Irish Festival Fundraiser
Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. – Ace Axe Throwing, Homestead
Unlimited axe throwing, Pittsburgh VR virtual reality experience Live entertainment Free whiskey tastings and more will be featured at the event.
Friendsgiving with Asado
Saturday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. - Spring Hill Brewing
It’s the first Friendsgiving at Spring Hill Brewing with the Asado Wagon making an extra-special menu complete with smoked turkeys and some other seasonal goodies.
21st Annual Greater Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular
All weekend – Monroeville Convention Center
Don't miss one of the area's biggest and best Christmas craft festivals. This outstanding festival features over 290 indoor booths of arts & crafts in two huge exhibit halls.
Oakmont's Hometown Christmas Parade & Event
Saturday 4 to 8 p.m. – Oakmont Chamber of Commerce
Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas includes the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, free Oakmont Bakery Cookies, pictures with Santa, food vendors, Chinese auction, a 50/50 drawing and more.
Double Dare Live!
Sunday 3 to 5:30 p.m. – Benedum Center
On your mark, get set, GO! The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road. Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Live is coming to your town and all the slime soaking, pie plastering, and booger busting will be hosted by the Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers!
Watch Channel 11 News!
We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!
Saturday:
- 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday:
- 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}