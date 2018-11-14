0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/16-18)

There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including downtown Pittsburgh's annual Light Up Night, a Josh Groban concert and a whole lot of holiday fun.

Friday 12-10 p.m.- Downtown Pittsburgh

The holiday season will officially kick off in Pittsburgh on Friday with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Light Up Night. The organization and its partners said this year's Comcast Light Up Night and will feature the annual tree lighting and other family-friendly events.

To see the entertainment lineup for #LUN2018, an entire holiday schedule of events, and more, visit our holiday website at https://t.co/K0SUFdxUJ0. pic.twitter.com/8nI3kun4WO — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 1, 2018

Sunday 8 p.m. – Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave.

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be performing at Heinz Hall.

Friday 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. & Saturday 12 to 3 p.m. - Station Square

Eat, Drink & Be Merry at Station Square during the annual Winter Wonderland Weekend. There will be character meet-and-greets at five different restaurants, a synthetic ice rink in Bessemer Court and several performances.

Nov. 16 through Jan. 6 – Big Butler Fairgrounds, Prospect, Pa.

Three-miles of custom-made displays dance to the music played over the radio in your car in perfect synchronization.

Saturday 6 to 9 p.m. – Spirit, Lawrenceville

Bring your friends and dance together in the amazing Ian Brill Vault light installation. The $10 cover, plus a portion of Spirit’s take, will go toward the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. – Ace Axe Throwing, Homestead

Unlimited axe throwing, Pittsburgh VR virtual reality experience Live entertainment Free whiskey tastings and more will be featured at the event.

Saturday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. - Spring Hill Brewing

It’s the first Friendsgiving at Spring Hill Brewing with the Asado Wagon making an extra-special menu complete with smoked turkeys and some other seasonal goodies.

All weekend – Monroeville Convention Center

Don't miss one of the area's biggest and best Christmas craft festivals. This outstanding festival features over 290 indoor booths of arts & crafts in two huge exhibit halls.



Saturday 4 to 8 p.m. – Oakmont Chamber of Commerce

Oakmont’s Hometown Christmas includes the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, free Oakmont Bakery Cookies, pictures with Santa, food vendors, Chinese auction, a 50/50 drawing and more.



Sunday 3 to 5:30 p.m. – Benedum Center

On your mark, get set, GO! The messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road. Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Live is coming to your town and all the slime soaking, pie plastering, and booger busting will be hosted by the Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers!



