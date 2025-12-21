Investigation underway after Pittsburgh police buildings, vehicles vandalized

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after vandalism targeting the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The vandalism was discovered early Sunday morning at both the Zone 1 station and Pittsburgh police headquarters, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Channel 11 crews saw graffiti on both buildings. The spokesperson confirms police vehicles were also damaged.

“While the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police fully respects individuals’ right to free speech, acts of vandalism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson says.

Police are working to identify whoever is responsible.

