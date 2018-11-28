0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (11/30-12/2)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend including a cookie tour, a Santa fun cruise, penguins on parade and a lot more holiday fun!

All weekend - Lawrenceville

Get into the holiday spirit with a free cookie tour in Lawrenceville! Visit 45 + unique businesses along Butler Street and Penn Avenue for holiday shopping and sample cookies. You can collect recipe cards as you go.

Every weekend in December - Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

The penguins at the Pittsburgh Zoo will parade and play outdoors every weekend in December! The parade can last anywhere from 10-30 minutes. The event is weather permitting.

Saturday - near borough building

The Old Fashioned Light Up Night will include a tree lighting ceremony, carolers, pictures with Santa, goodie bags for the kids, Christmas Market, a live nativity with a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, food trucks, live Christmas tree sale and a beautifully decorated town!

Saturday & Sunday - Gateway Clipper Fleet

Come aboard and celebrate the holiday season with Santa Claus and all of his holiday friends on this two-hour cruise sailing the Three Rivers! The cruise includes a meet and greet with the characters, a DJ dance party and more holiday fun.

Saturday - Potomac Ave.

The festival includes a bunch of holiday activities including a free screening of "Frozen" at the Hollywood Theater, a vendor fair, a meet-and-greet with Elsa and Ana, food trucks, cookies with Santa, a tree lighting, plus much more.

Sunday - Union Standard

Chefs from all over the city are coming together to host a fundraiser for the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue.

Friday - Explore Sewickley

There will be live music, fireworks, free horse-drawn carriage rides, an ice carving competition & sculptures in front of the Tull Family Theater, seasonal brews at the Beer Truck on Broad Street and lots of food vendors spread throughout town.

Saturday - Liberty Ave.

The market will have vendors throughout the winter, as well as special guests from organizations throughout the city.

Now through Dec. 23

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring 30+ vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.

All Weekend

The best place to visit during the holidays in Pittsburgh is Kennywood, without a doubt! America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly two million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa, and more!

Various times - Byham Theater

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they put on their own Christmas play and ultimately discover the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! is a present the whole family can enjoy!

