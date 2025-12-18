Massive fire rips through home in Fox Chapel

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a home in Fox Chapel.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of West Waldheim Road around 5 a.m.

The home was engulfed in flames when our crews arrived on scene.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are still working to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

