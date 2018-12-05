PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a a chance to meet some of your favorite pop culture stars, a holiday beer and donut pairing, and a lot more fun!
Steel City Comic Con
All weekend - Monroeville Convention Center
One of the largest comic cons in the United States is happening at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. At the convention, you can meet TV and film celebrities, take part in cosplay and more.
Vendor selection is best when you are one of the first through the door on Friday morning! - Only 4 Days to Steel City Comic Con!— Steel City Con (@Steelcitycon) December 3, 2018
BUY TICKETS: https://t.co/ZPxhy5BZab
Comic Con Info: https://t.co/LisAU0riuS
Steel City Con DEC 7-9 Monroeville Convention Center#SteelCityCon pic.twitter.com/2tJnK7C3pd
Kennywood Holiday Lights
All weekend - Kennywood
America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa and more!
VIDEO: Holiday Lights at Kennywood
Making final preparations for Holiday Lights, including a certain Number One Blue Engine! pic.twitter.com/tCNAa64MXg— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) November 20, 2018
Warmth & Wreaths at The Candle Lab
Friday, 6 p.m. - The Candle Lab, Lawrenceville
Grab your friends and family for an evening of holiday fun at the Candle Lab in Lawrenceville! Choose from over 100 scents to make your candles. As your candle sets, you'll get to decorate your own wreath.
Breakfast with Santa
Sunday, 8 a.m. - Southside Works
Join SouthSide Works for their annual Breakfast with Santa on December 9! Tickets are still available too!
Holly Jolly x Oakmont Bakery Donut Pairing
Friday, 11 a.m. - Fathead's Saloon, South Side
Oakmont Bakery is at it again with their most Festive Donut to-date, infused at every turn with Holly Jolly Christmas Ale. The best part? This custom donut comes FREE with the purchase of a Holly Jolly pint.
Snowflake Festival 2018
Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Soergel Orchards, Wexford
Travel to Soergel Orchards in Wexford for a Christmas Tree lighting followed by the arrival of Santa Claus and his elves with the first ever Snowflake Festival Parade! Enjoy a fun night sipping on hot chocolate and cider, play games and grab a picture with the Snow Princesses, and of course - Old St. Nick.
The Nutcracker
Various times - Benedum Center
A winter wonderland awaits at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker! It’s Christmas Eve in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh when a mysterious gift sparks a wondrous adventure. Journey to a Land of Enchantment filled with swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and exciting dances set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score. Five lavish scenes, dozens of dancers and over 150 costumes make The Nutcracker one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished holiday traditions. Tickets for The Nutcracker start at just $28.
Nemacolin Castle Christmas Tours
Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Nemacolin Castle, Brownsville
Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville is decorated for a Victorian Christmas! Visit the castle for some holiday spirit, enjoy the decorations, cookies, wassail, and a History tour.
Magic Meets Music: Live Performance Nights
Sunday, 1 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory
Let It Glow!, live musical entertainment lends a new dimension of splendor to your festive visit. From flutes and strings to brass and bands, there are tuneful treats for everyone to enjoy this year. Stay tuned for a complete performance schedule!
Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise
Friday, 6:30 p.m. - Gateway Clipper
Enjoy the Sparkle of the Season aboard our Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise complete with festive holiday decor! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make this evening out a holiday party to remember. ‘Tis the Season to be Jolly!
Peoples Gas Holiday Market
Now through Dec. 23
The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring more than 30 vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.
Best Black Friday plans ever?— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 20, 2018
Step 1) Spend the morning with the family at an extra special edition of Holiday KidsPlay
Step 2) Grab lunch at one of the excellent restaurants in Downtown
Step 3) Avoid the chaos of malls and visit local retailershttps://t.co/l30SWcEN2l pic.twitter.com/U6bulybYWK
