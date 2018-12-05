  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/7-12/9)

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a a chance to meet some of your favorite pop culture stars, a holiday beer and donut pairing, and a lot more fun!

    Steel City Comic Con

    All weekend - Monroeville Convention Center

    One of the largest comic cons in the United States is happening at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. At the convention, you can meet TV and film celebrities, take part in cosplay and more. 

    Kennywood Holiday Lights

    All weekend - Kennywood

    America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa and more!

    VIDEO: Holiday Lights at Kennywood

    Warmth & Wreaths at The Candle Lab

    Friday, 6 p.m. - The Candle Lab, Lawrenceville

    Grab your friends and family for an evening of holiday fun at the Candle Lab in Lawrenceville! Choose from over 100 scents to make your candles. As your candle sets, you'll get to decorate your own wreath.

    Breakfast with Santa

    Sunday, 8 a.m. - Southside Works

    Join SouthSide Works for their annual Breakfast with Santa on December 9! Tickets are still available too!

    Holly Jolly x Oakmont Bakery Donut Pairing

    Friday, 11 a.m. - Fathead's Saloon, South Side

    Oakmont Bakery is at it again with their most Festive Donut to-date, infused at every turn with Holly Jolly Christmas Ale. The best part? This custom donut comes FREE with the purchase of a Holly Jolly pint.

    Snowflake Festival 2018

    Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Soergel Orchards, Wexford

    Travel to Soergel Orchards in Wexford for a Christmas Tree lighting followed by the arrival of Santa Claus and his elves with the first ever Snowflake Festival Parade! Enjoy a fun night sipping on hot chocolate and cider, play games and grab a picture with the Snow Princesses, and of course - Old St. Nick.

    The Nutcracker

    Various times - Benedum Center

    A winter wonderland awaits at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker! It’s Christmas Eve in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh when a mysterious gift sparks a wondrous adventure. Journey to a Land of Enchantment filled with swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and exciting dances set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score. Five lavish scenes, dozens of dancers and over 150 costumes make The Nutcracker one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished holiday traditions. Tickets for The Nutcracker start at just $28. 

    Nemacolin Castle Christmas Tours

    Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Nemacolin Castle, Brownsville

    Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville is decorated for a Victorian Christmas! Visit the castle for some holiday spirit, enjoy the decorations, cookies, wassail, and a History tour.

    Magic Meets Music: Live Performance Nights

    Sunday, 1 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory

     Let It Glow!, live musical entertainment lends a new dimension of splendor to your festive visit. From flutes and strings to brass and bands, there are tuneful treats for everyone to enjoy this year. Stay tuned for a complete performance schedule!

    Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise

    Friday, 6:30 p.m. - Gateway Clipper

    Enjoy the Sparkle of the Season aboard our Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise complete with festive holiday decor! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make this evening out a holiday party to remember. ‘Tis the Season to be Jolly!

    Peoples Gas Holiday Market

    Now through Dec. 23

    The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring more than 30 vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.

    Download the WPXI Weather app for the forecast ahead of this outdoor event

    Watch Channel 11 News!

    We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more! 

    Saturday:

    • 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
    • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

    Sunday:

    • 5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
    • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • 11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories