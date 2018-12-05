0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/7-12/9)

PITTSBURGH - There's a whole lot going on in and around Pittsburgh this weekend, including a a chance to meet some of your favorite pop culture stars, a holiday beer and donut pairing, and a lot more fun!

All weekend - Monroeville Convention Center

One of the largest comic cons in the United States is happening at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. At the convention, you can meet TV and film celebrities, take part in cosplay and more.

Vendor selection is best when you are one of the first through the door on Friday morning! - Only 4 Days to Steel City Comic Con!



BUY TICKETS: https://t.co/ZPxhy5BZab



Comic Con Info: https://t.co/LisAU0riuS

Steel City Con DEC 7-9 Monroeville Convention Center#SteelCityCon pic.twitter.com/2tJnK7C3pd — Steel City Con (@Steelcitycon) December 3, 2018

All weekend - Kennywood

America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa and more!

VIDEO: Holiday Lights at Kennywood

Making final preparations for Holiday Lights, including a certain Number One Blue Engine! pic.twitter.com/tCNAa64MXg — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) November 20, 2018

Friday, 6 p.m. - The Candle Lab, Lawrenceville

Grab your friends and family for an evening of holiday fun at the Candle Lab in Lawrenceville! Choose from over 100 scents to make your candles. As your candle sets, you'll get to decorate your own wreath.

Sunday, 8 a.m. - Southside Works

Join SouthSide Works for their annual Breakfast with Santa on December 9! Tickets are still available too!

Friday, 11 a.m. - Fathead's Saloon, South Side

Oakmont Bakery is at it again with their most Festive Donut to-date, infused at every turn with Holly Jolly Christmas Ale. The best part? This custom donut comes FREE with the purchase of a Holly Jolly pint.

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Soergel Orchards, Wexford

Travel to Soergel Orchards in Wexford for a Christmas Tree lighting followed by the arrival of Santa Claus and his elves with the first ever Snowflake Festival Parade! Enjoy a fun night sipping on hot chocolate and cider, play games and grab a picture with the Snow Princesses, and of course - Old St. Nick.

Various times - Benedum Center

A winter wonderland awaits at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker! It’s Christmas Eve in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh when a mysterious gift sparks a wondrous adventure. Journey to a Land of Enchantment filled with swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and exciting dances set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score. Five lavish scenes, dozens of dancers and over 150 costumes make The Nutcracker one of Pittsburgh’s most cherished holiday traditions. Tickets for The Nutcracker start at just $28.

Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Nemacolin Castle, Brownsville

Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville is decorated for a Victorian Christmas! Visit the castle for some holiday spirit, enjoy the decorations, cookies, wassail, and a History tour.

Sunday, 1 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory

Let It Glow!, live musical entertainment lends a new dimension of splendor to your festive visit. From flutes and strings to brass and bands, there are tuneful treats for everyone to enjoy this year. Stay tuned for a complete performance schedule!

Friday, 6:30 p.m. - Gateway Clipper

Enjoy the Sparkle of the Season aboard our Holiday Sparkle Dinner Cruise complete with festive holiday decor! A delicious buffet, holiday music, and the sparkling lights of the city will make this evening out a holiday party to remember. ‘Tis the Season to be Jolly!

Now through Dec. 23

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is a European-inspired Christmas market that transforms Market Square into a holiday village featuring more than 30 vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage featuring local performing groups and bands, and a whimsical Santa’s House offering free photos with Santa when you make a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank.

Best Black Friday plans ever?



Step 1) Spend the morning with the family at an extra special edition of Holiday KidsPlay

Step 2) Grab lunch at one of the excellent restaurants in Downtown

Step 3) Avoid the chaos of malls and visit local retailershttps://t.co/l30SWcEN2l pic.twitter.com/U6bulybYWK — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 20, 2018

