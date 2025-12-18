Search warrant executed on Downtown Pittsburgh smoke shop; marijuana, guns, cash recovered

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a smoke shop in Market Square following community complaints of possible drug dealing and tobacco sales to minors.

The operation at Smoking Starz Smoke Shop involved the Violence Prevention Unit detectives, Tax Revenue Officers, Narcotics and Vice, Mobile Crime Unit detectives and Downtown Public Safety Center officers.

Police recovered untaxed cigarettes, a large amount of marijuana, packaging materials, paraphernalia, THC gummies, cash and two firearms during the search.

One male was arrested on the scene for illegal possession of a handgun. He is currently held while the investigation continues.

Authorities expect additional arrests may follow after consultations with the District Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group