5 Generation Bakers new nationwide scholarship for baking technologists' students

5 Generation Bakers announced its new Jenny Lee Artisan Bakers Scholarship that will be used to pay full tuition costs for students attending the American Institute of Baking to earn their Baking Technologist Certification.
The scholarship will be funded by the sales of a new product line that includes flavors such as ancient grain with cranberries, multigrain, old-fashioned sandwich bread, sunflower and 100% whole wheat.
The inspiration for the scholarship came from the director of marketing at 5 Generation Bakers, Cody Baxter.
“As someone navigating life with over $60,000 in student loan debt, I knew I needed a way to prevent others from falling into the same hole” Baxter said. “When brainstorming how to best launch our new product line focused on small-batch, artisanal, hand-made bread, I thought the scholarship would be the perfect opportunity to advance not only our artisan bread sales but also the overall artisan baked goods industry.”
The new product line is available for shipping anywhere in the U.S. and for pickup at the 5 Generation Bakers’ facility in McKees Rocks.
The Jenny Lee Artisan Bakers Scholarship will available for anyone across the country interested in obtaining their Baking Technologist Certification from the American Institute of Baking. More information on the scholarship fund can be found at jennyleeswirlbread.com/shop.html.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
