A look into ‘LEGO® Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit'

Brace yourselves because “LEGO® Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit” is roaring onto your television screens Thursday night.
NBC has partnered with Universal Brand Development and The LEGO® Group for this two-part animated special: “LEGO® Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit.”
The all-new special, inspired by the blockbuster "Jurassic World" franchise, takes place before the adventures of "Jurassic World" in 2015.
Check out our first look and watch the thrilling animated special, “LEGO® Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit” tonight at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
