Teen dead after being shot in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A teen is dead after being shot in the chest in Downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to Penn Avenue at 7th Street around 12:15 a.m. for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on scene to find an unconscious 17-year-old boy on the sidewalk, shot in the chest.

Medics rushed him to an area hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after arrival.

The spokesperson says an individual was detained for questioning, but no one has been arrested at this time.

Detectives have since responded to the area to process evidence and review all available camera footage. The investigation is ongoing.

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