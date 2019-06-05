‘American Ninja Warrior' former Ninja returns after heart-wrenching injury

“The ageless wonder,” Travis Rosen, will make his highly anticipated return to the Ninja Warrior course Wednesday night after breaking his ankle during his run in season 10.
NBC sent “See and Be Seen” this exclusive look at Rosen’s road to recovery and journey back to the Ninja Warrior stage, despite getting negative feedback from his family.
Will Rosen finally reach that buzzer and live out his lifelong dream?
Find out in another new episode of “American Ninja Warrior” at 8 p.m. on WPXI.
