Woman, 78, dies 9 days after being hit by car in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has died more than a week after she was hit by a car in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. Troopers say Jane Nara, 78, was hit while crossing Morgantown Street at 7:18 p.m. in South Union Township.

The impact caused Nara to go airborne, and she landed in front of a telephone pole at the corner of Morgantown Street and Elm Street.

Nara was taken by ambulance to one hospital, then flown to another. She died of her injuries on Monday.

The driver, a 71-year-old woman, stayed on scene and blocked traffic from passing through after the crash. She was not injured during the incident.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

