Local rabbi dedicates menorah lighting to family member shot during Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration

By WPXI.com News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A menorah lighting in Cranberry on Tuesday took on a special meaning.

Chabad of Cranberry hosted the event. The center’s rabbi dedicated the lighting to his sister’s brother-in-law, who is in intensive care, and other victims of the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

A memorial is now growing at the scene, where 15 people were killed and more than two dozen others were hurt when a father and son opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

Rabbi Yossi Feller said Tuesday’s event was meant to show the light and kindness of Hanukkah.

“It’s a horrible, horrible thing, and we’re all shaken by it. But we’re not going to let those evil doers have a victory. And that’s why we’re out here today spreading the light and message of Hanukkah,” Feller said.

Feller said his sister’s brother-in-law has undergone surgery and remains in the hospital with a long road of recovery ahead.

