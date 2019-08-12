‘America's Got Talent' goes LIVE Tuesday, and releases first 12 acts

"America's Got Talent" is heading to the Dolby Theatre Tuesday night for its first week of Season 14 live shows, where the contestants' fate is now in America's hands.
Tuesday night will feature a dozen acts, Golden Buzzers Kodi Lee, Luke Islam and Sophie Pecora will take the stage along with Alex Dowis, Bir Khalsa, Carmen Carter, Emerald Belles, GForce, Greg Morton, Messoudi Brothers, Voices of Service and "wild card" Ansley Burns.
From these 12 acts, only seven will be chosen to move on to the semifinals.
A total of 36 acts will perform during these live rounds in front of judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews as they compete for a chance at the grand prize:
$1 million and headline a show in Vegas.
Don't miss the first 12 performances Tuesday at 8 p.m., followed by results Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11 -- and remember to vote!
Voting can be done at NBC.com/AGTVote, or download the "AGT" App.
