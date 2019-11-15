0 Best places to hike for Take a Hike Day

Sunday is "Take a Hike Day" and we have a list of places for you to take one ... or more!

Frick Park

Address: 1981 Beechwood Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Frick Park is Pittsburgh's largest historic regional park. With roughly 644 acres, there is plenty to do here, including hike. The park goes deep into the woodlands and is known for extensive trails. Some even go through valleys and feature wooded slopes -- a good escape from the city!

McConnells Mill

Address: 1761 McConnells Mill Rd, Portersville, PA 16051

McConnells Mill is 2,546 acres of twists and turns and even a waterfall or two. With 11.2 miles of trails that traverse the gorge. If you need a break from the trails, visitors can tour a gristmill and covered bridge built in the 1800s.

Moraine State Park

Address: 225 Pleasant Valley Rd. Portersville, Pennsylvania 16051

Moraine is a beautiful place to spend a day. Open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset, the park features 29.2 miles of hiking trails that take you through forests and grassy areas, along lake edges and past wetlands. It is even pet-friendly! Check out their list of trails here.

Ohiopyle

Address: 124 Main Street, Ohiopyle, PA 15470

Ohiopyle is a must in this area. The BEST part about Ohiopyle is the views. When you go, go to the overlooks (you drive to one), the waterfalls, the Ferncliff Peninsula which is a botanical reserve, and Meadow Run, a nature-made water park. There is fun for the whole family!

Laurel Hill State Park

Address: 1454 Laurel Hill Park Road, Somerset, PA 15501

Over 4,000 acres of mountainous terrain, and at the center is the 63-acre Laurel Hill Lake. Open in all seasons; sunrise to sunset! Whether you are coming to Laurel Hill State Park to camp, picnic, hike or mountain bike or just driving through, you'll be able to see the diversity environment! If you're camping overnight, make sure to look up because there is no light pollution like the city.

