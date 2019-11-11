Bowser teams up to give back to veterans

Monday is Veterans Day and Bowser partnered with Progressive Insurance to give back to a local veteran.
Thursday, Naseem Choudhry, a United States Marine Corps veteran, received the keys to his brand-new car at Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville thanks to the partnered efforts of the event.
"Keys to Progress" is a charity program that provides fixed up vehicles to veterans and this year, more than 100 veterans received refurbished cars, courtesy of Progressive Insurance and the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides Project.
With this giveaway, Progressive’s Keys to Progress program has donated more than 700 vehicles in seven years to veterans and veteran organizations through this annual event.
