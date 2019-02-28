0 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' INSIDER: Stephanie Beatriz makes highly anticipated directorial debut

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Stephanie Beatriz is no stranger to kicking butt week-to-week as Detective Rosa Diaz, but this week she has went above and beyond.

Not only did Diaz act in Thursday’s episode, but she directed it, and "See and Be Seen’s" Nicole Jelinek sat down with her and Melissa Fumero to get the inside scoop!

Diaz’s episode, titled “He said, she said,” revolves around Jake and Amy investing a case that involves the #MeToo movement.

Diaz was excited to go out of her comfort zone directing an episode with a hefty storyline and Fumero (who plays Sgt. Amy Santiago) says she nailed it!

“To have my friend who I already have a shorthand with and share a similar language with about acting with was just really nice,” Fumero said about acting in Beatirz’s episode. “I felt really safe and it was just a really creative, relaxed week. Stephanie did such a great job. She was so cool and confident throughout it and totally had my back.”

Diaz isn’t the only one who is making their directing debut this season, though. Fumero also stepped up to the challenge and her episode is airing later this season.

There are a lot of incredible things happening on the set of the “Nine-Nine” with directorial debuts, new episodes and plenty more big-name guest-stars -- including "Hamilton" creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will play Sgt. Amy Santiago’s brother, David, on March 7.

NBC also announced Wednesday that it has renewed the comedy for the 2019-20 season!

Catch new episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Thursday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.

