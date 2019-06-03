MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bryan Adams is coming to the Pittsburgh area for a concert.
The multiplatinum recording artist is bringing his new "Shine a Light" world tour to the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. for the Wednesday, Aug. 14, show.
Adams is known for hit singles “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Summer Of ’69” and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration “All for Love."
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}