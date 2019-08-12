  • Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its permanent menu

    First Chick-fil-A beats out In-N-Out as America's favorite restaurant, and now it has a new addition that is something to "cheese" about.

    On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced the addition of its first permanent side dish to the menu since 2016, according NBC's "Today" Show.

    Enter, Chick-fil-A mac and cheese!

    The new recipe features a blend of five cheeses that includes cheddar, Parmesan and Romano and is officially available at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide. 

    The side was first tested last fall in some locations, including Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston, San Antonio and Baltimore.

     

