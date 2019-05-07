'New Amsterdam' first look: Is Max finally on road to recovery?

We are one week from the season finale of NBC's hit medical drama "New Amsterdam" and, despite what it looks like, things are looking up for Dr. Max Goodwin and his cancer.
In this exclusive clip from NBC, we see Max getting a dose of his newest cancer treatment after the normal chemo was failing.
He may be feeling worse, but according to the results, this is just what he needed! How far will this extreme treatment set him back, though?
Don't miss a new episode of "New Amsterdam" on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on Channel 11, following live eliminations on "The Voice."
