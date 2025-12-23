Local

Police identify suspect in robbery at 7-Eleven in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police have identified a suspect in a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in Beaver County.

Last week, the Aliquippa Police Department shared photos of a man who they say robbed that convenience store on Brodhead Road.

Police have since identified the suspect as Nathan Jones, 31, of Brighton Township.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jones faces charges of robbery, terrorist threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

