Police identify suspect in robbery at 7-Eleven in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police have identified a suspect in a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven in Beaver County.

Last week, the Aliquippa Police Department shared photos of a man who they say robbed that convenience store on Brodhead Road.

Police have since identified the suspect as Nathan Jones, 31, of Brighton Township.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jones faces charges of robbery, terrorist threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group