0 City Declares May 11 Caroll Spinney Day After 'Sesame Street' Puppeteer

The man behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch is visiting Pittsburgh one last time.

On Friday, during a meet and greet with the legendary "Sesame Street" puppeteer, the Carnegie Science Center presented Caroll Spinney with a proclamation from the mayor's office declaring May 11 Caroll Spinney Day.

Jim Henson discovered Spinney in the 1960s, incorporating Spinney’s talents into his world of colorful, captivating puppetry. Now a pop culture icon, he's earned numerous accolades for his work, including a star for Big Bird on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The city's proclamation is just the beginning of a weekend of fun with Spinney at The Rangos Giant Cinema in the Carnegie Science Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, starting at 12:30 p.m., guests can meet him and take photos. David Newell, also known as Mr. McFeely on "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood," will introduce Spinney, followed by a short Q&A.

At 1 p.m., there will be a screening of "Follow That Bird" – which features cameos by Chevy Chase, Waylon Jennings and John Candy.

“My career has taken me many places over the years, and I’m very excited to return to Pittsburgh one last time,” said Spinney. “Meeting those who have grown up watching Big Bird and Oscar brings me great joy. I look forward to hearing their stories, as well as seeing Big Bird on a certified giant screen.”

