Gusty winds, heavy rain to move in overnight

A big weather change is on the way, and it starts with soaking rain and strong winds. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible overnight and through the day Friday, with stronger gusts expected in the higher elevations. Isolated power outages will be possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the ridges of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties tonight through Friday.

A band of heavy rain and gusty winds will move through the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Colder air will quickly rush in after sunrise Friday, changing rain showers to snow showers.

Temperatures will fall from the 40s around sunrise to below freezing before noon. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the teens through the evening.

Scattered snow showers will continue off and on through the day, with most areas picking up less than 1 inch of snow. However, colder temperatures could leave slick spots, so watch untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, which tend to ice up first.

Temperatures will rebound into the 40s as we head into the last holiday shopping weekend before Christmas.

